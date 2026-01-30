Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt: Three points including game-winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mittelstadt scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Flyers.
The 27-year-old gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead late in the second period while also having a hand in tallies by Viktor Arvidsson and Fraser Minten. The three points were a season high for Mittelstadt while the GWG was his first of 2025-26, and through 14 games in January he's picked up his scoring pace with two goals and 11 points.
