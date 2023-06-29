Pelosi was selected 92nd overall by the Bruins in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

This has to be the biggest surprise of the draft thus far. The No. 127 ranked North American skater, Pelosi wasn't viewed by anyone as a threat to go anywhere near this high. He played 43 USHL games this past season, finishing with 13 goals and 19 points. The Bruins know what they're doing, so they obviously saw something they loved in Pelosi's game to take the plunge. The New Jersey native is a 2024-25 commit to Quinnipiac.