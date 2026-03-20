Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sharp in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
The 27-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Jonathan Toews spoiled it on a Winnipeg power play. Swayman has just one regulation loss during a sizzling March, going 5-1-1 in seven starts with a 1.83 GAA and .930 save percentage.
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