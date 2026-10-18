Peterka scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Peterka ended a six-game goal drought with this tally. The 24-year-old winger has three goals, three assists, 15 shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across nine contests this season. Peterka has maintained a spot on the second line and second power-play unit. He's a tough player to project, but if Boston's offense keeps humming along, he has a chance to get back to the 60-point mark after being limited to 47 points in 82 regular-season outings for the Mammoth last year.