Farinacci scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Providence's 3-2 overtime win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Farinacci was quiet to start the AHL season, but he's earned all four of his points over the last three games. The 24-year-old has added 13 shots on net and a plus-2 rating this season. He won't be a call-up option for the big club until he shows a better scoring touch, though he did score a goal in his NHL debut at the tail end of 2024-25.