Callahan scored a goal and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over New Jersey.

After bouncing back and forth between AHL Providence and the NHL this season, Callahan found the back of the net for the first time in 16 games with Boston. Tuesday's goal was the 25-year-old blueliner's first point of the season and is an encouraging sign for the future if he can secure a full-time spot with the Bruins next season. With Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) set to return to the defensive core next season, this will be no easy task for the lefty-shot Callahan.