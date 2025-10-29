Geekie scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Geekie is on an incredible tear with six goals over his last five games, a span in which he has posted 18 shots on net. The 27-year-old is thriving on the top line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. Through 12 outings, Geekie has eight tallies, two assists, 25 shots on goal and 22 hits, and just two of his 10 points have come on the power play despite his place on the top unit. He won't be this efficient as a scorer forever, but Geekie still has enough upside through a cushy role on a scoring line to help in fantasy.