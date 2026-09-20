Mutter was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Sunday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Amid Boston's forward depth at training camp, Mutter was deemed the odd-man out Sunday and will head to waivers. The 25-year-old winger was acquired by Boston mid-way through the 2025-26 campaign, and he posted a goal and 23 PIM across 12 regular-season games with AHL Providence. If the gritty forward is not claimed over the next 24 hours, he will be eligible to return to Providence ahead of his first full season in Boston's organization after four years with the Milwaukee Admirals.