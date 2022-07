Wolff signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Tuesday.

Wolff has yet to make his NHL debut as an undrafted blueliner. He's spent the last two seasons with AHL Providence, tallying 10 assists in 56 games. The 25-year-old may spend some time with the big club to begin the 2022-23 campaign as the Bruins are dealing with several injured defensemen.