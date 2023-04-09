site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Vinni Lettieri: Back with Boston
Lettieri was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Sunday.
Lettieri has amassed 21 goals and 45 points in 45 AHL contests this campaign. He could make his Boston debut Sunday against Philadelphia.
