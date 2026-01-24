Zellers scored twice and added an assist in the University of North Dakota's 7-4 win over Arizona State University on Friday.

Zellers had a big game in this one to reach the 20-point mark on the season. He has 12 goals and eight helpers through 24 outings. Zellers also put up five goals and three helpers in five appearances for Team USA at the World Junior Championship. All in all, the Bruins prospect is having an excellent freshman season.