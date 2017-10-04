Play

Bickell is expected to sign a one-day contract with Chicago on Wednesday in order to retire a Blackhawk, David Haugh of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bickell's career came to an end last season when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November. He's regarded as a legend in Chicago after scoring the tying goal against the Bruins in Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup.

