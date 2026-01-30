Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Nets goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.
Carrier has five goals over his last nine outings. That's a solid rate for any player, and especially a shutdown defenseman. For the season, he's at six goals, 17 points, 46 shots on net, 121 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 54 appearances. Carrier continues to have appeal in deeper fantasy formats, especially while he's being productive on offense.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Scores again in win•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Plucks apple Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Posts assist Friday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Dishes pair of helpers•