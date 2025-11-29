Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Posts assist Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Carrier has earned three helpers over his last nine outings. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to fill a third-pairing role on a blue line that has emerged as a strength for the Canadiens. Carrier is at eight points, 16 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 23 appearances this season, so he may have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: On track to play•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Considered game-time decision•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Day-to-day ahead of Game 5•
-
Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier: Injured in Game 4 loss•