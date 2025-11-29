Carrier logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Carrier has earned three helpers over his last nine outings. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to fill a third-pairing role on a blue line that has emerged as a strength for the Canadiens. Carrier is at eight points, 16 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 23 appearances this season, so he may have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.