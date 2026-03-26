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Texier (lower body) won't play versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Texier is considered day-to-day. The Canadiens begin a road trip with a game in Nashville on Saturday, and it's unclear at this time if Texier will be on the trip. Joe Veleno checked into the lineup Thursday to replace Texier, though Josh Anderson will likely get the bigger boost in ice time.

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