Evans sustained an undisclosed injury and won't finish Thursday's game versus the Capitals.

Evans' injury puts the Canadiens' center depth in a dire position, as the team is already missing Kirby Dach (foot) and Alex Newhook (ankle). The 29-year-old Evans was rocked on a hit by Tom Wilson late in the second period of Thursday's game. More information on Evans' status should be available prior to Saturday's home game versus the Maple Leafs. Montreal will likely have to make a roster move if Evans is forced to miss time.