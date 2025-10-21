Evans scored an empty-net goal on eight shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

The empty-netter was Evans' first point in seven games this season. The 29-year-old has filled a prominent middle-six role, but his usage remains mostly defensive, so a lack of offense shouldn't be a surprise. Evans has added 10 shots on net, 10 blocks, nine hits and a minus-3 rating while averaging 15:39 of ice time. He's unlikely to repeat his 36-point effort from 82 regular-season outings last year, but a campaign in the 25-30 point range is possible.