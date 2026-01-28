Evans scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Evans has a point in each of the last two games. The 29-year-old is looking more like himself now, supplying a little depth scoring to go with defensive play in a bottom-six role, though he often sees more ice time than that usage would suggest. He's up to six goals, 12 points, 41 shots on net, 46 hits, 28 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 39 appearances.