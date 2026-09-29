Dobes will defend the road crease in Tuesday's Opening Night Matchup against the Maple Leafs, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Dobes was the top candidate to see Montreal's first reps of the season in net after his successful 2025-26 campaign. Across 43 regular-season games, the 25-year-old goalie put together a 29-10-3 record, a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage before he appeared in 19 postseason outings. Dobes will be matched up against the new-look Maple Leafs, who traded away Matthew Knies and acquired Kirill Marchenko Monday. Dobes is a solid No. 2 option in fantasy ahead of his second full season in the NHL.