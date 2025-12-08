Davidson notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

This was Davidson's first point in eight career NHL games, all of which have come since his Nov. 14 call-up from AHL Laval. The 23-year-old forward has been playing on the fourth line when in the lineup, so his chances to score will remain limited unless he carves out a larger role. Davidson has supplied seven shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating so far.