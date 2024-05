Davidson agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Friday.

Davidson spent the 2023-24 season playing for AHL Laval on a minor-league-only contract, notching 11 goals and five assists in 38 games for the Rocket. Selected by the organization in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center will likely need some more time developing in the minors before getting a chance to make his NHL debut.