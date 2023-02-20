Edmundson (upper body) is still considered day-to-day despite having missed the last seven games, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

At this point, Edmundson should probably be considered out indefinitely considering he has yet to rejoin practice and isn't skating with any consistency. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was goalless in 28 straight games in which he recorded just four assists. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much in the way of offensive upside even once healthy.