Canadiens' Keith Kinkaid: Shuts out Senators
Kinkaid stopped all 27 shots faced in Saturday's 4-0 preseason blanking of Ottawa.
Kinkaid, who is penciled as Carey Price's backup, made his first appearance of the preseason and first in an NHL game of any kind since February. He made a couple of big first-period saves and then handled the minimal chances Ottawa threw at him over the final two periods.
