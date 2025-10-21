Head coach Martin St. Louis said Tuesday that Dach (lower body) will travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip and is expected to play at some point in the next week, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

St. Louis' comments point to Dach being unavailable for Wednesday's game in Calgary, but the 24-year-old option may be an option for the second half of a back-to-back against the Oilers on Thursday. Montreal's road trip concludes Oct. 28 in Seattle, so Dach isn't too far off from drawing back into the lineup after missing the last two games.