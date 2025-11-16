Dach (fractured foot) will miss the next 4-6 weeks, the Canadiens announced Sunday.

Dach was in the midst of a four-goal month of November, but this news will put the Canadiens center's season on hold. The 24-year-old has five goals and two assists in 15 games this season with a minus-2 rating. It's a big opportunity for Joshua Roy, who was called up Sunday, to gain some traction with the team and play meaningful minutes in the NHL.