Mooney scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota's 6-5 overtime win over the University of Denver on Saturday.

Mooney is up to four goals and 13 points through 17 appearances this season. The 18-year-old is doing a fine job on offense in his freshman year. He's a long-term project for the Canadiens, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but the skill is already on display for the undersized forward.