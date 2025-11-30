Hage scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Michigan's 4-3 overtime win over Harvard University on Saturday.

Hage has reached the 10-goal mark on the year and is up to 26 points through 18 appearances in his sophomore year. The Canadiens prospect has elevated his game a bit from last year's 34-point effort over 33 games. Hage probably won't need all four years of college before he steps up to the professional ranks, but it's unclear if he'll be signing this spring.