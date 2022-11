Hoffman (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Sabres, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hoffman will miss at least one contest with the lower-body injury he suffered during Saturday's win over Philadelphia. It's a significant loss for the Canadiens and fantasy managers alike, as Hoffman has been on fire recently, having racked up four goals and six points through his last six games. Juraj Slafkovsky may replace Hoffman in the top six for Tuesday's game.