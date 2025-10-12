Suzuki notched three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

The two teams combined for four goals in less than seven minutes during a wild second period, with Suzuki having a hand in both of the Canadiens' tallies during that stretch, before he got the puck to Kaiden Guhle for the game-winner with just 15 seconds left in regulation. Suzuki is still looking for his first goal of 2025-26, but the 26-year-old center has piled up five assists in the last two contests as he looks to show that last season's career-best 89 points was no fluke.