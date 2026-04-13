Suzuki recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Suzuki not only extended his point streak to four games, but he also crossed the 100-point threshold when he scored his 29th goal of the season at the 15:56 mark of the second period. Not happy with that, the star playmaker also set up the team's second goal when Ivan Demidov scored on the power play. With one game left in the regular season, Suzuki is up to 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 81 appearances. He'll have one final chance to reach the 30-goal plateau for a third straight season in the regular-season finale against the Flyers on Tuesday.