Canadiens' Oliver Kapanen: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kapanen (face) participated in Friday's team scrimmage, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette.
Kapanen left Thursday's practice early after being clipped by a high stick, but it wasn't considered to be serious. He had two assists, 16 shots on goal and eight blocked shots across 18 regular-season appearances with the Canadiens in 2024-25. He will compete for a depth role with the team during training camp.
