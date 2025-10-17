Kapanen scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Kapanen tied the game at 1-1 with his third-period tally. The 22-year-old has started quite well with three goals on seven shots over five games this season, but that's an unsustainable pace, especially for a player in a depth role. He's added five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while also seeing time on the penalty kill, showing he's trusted mostly for his defensive instincts.