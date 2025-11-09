Kapanen recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Kapanen found the back of the net at the 14:45 mark of the first period with a snap shot, giving him his sixth goal of the season, and he later set up Alex Newhook's goal in the second frame. This was Kapanen's second multi-point game of the season, and it was also the third time he's posted points in back-to-back games. He has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 15 games this season, but the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis, as well as his absence on power-play duties, limit his upside a bit.