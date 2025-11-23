Farrell scored twice and added an assist in AHL Laval's 7-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.

Farrell doubled his goal count on the year with his pair of tallies. He's found success as a playmaker so far with four goals and 11 assists over 18 games for the Rocket. The 24-year-old forward probably won't be first in line for a call-up should the Canadiens need more depth, but he's set to take a step up from last year's 20-goal, 44-point effort in 67 regular-season games.