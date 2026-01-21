Farrell scored twice and added an assist in AHL Laval's 4-3 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Farrell is up to 10 goals and 33 points through 39 outings this season. He had hit a quiet stretch recently with a goal and two assists over his previous six contests. The 24-year-old winger continues to play well for Laval as he awaits a chance to contribute for the Canadiens.