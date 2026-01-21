Canadiens' Sean Farrell: Puts up three points Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Farrell scored twice and added an assist in AHL Laval's 4-3 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.
Farrell is up to 10 goals and 33 points through 39 outings this season. He had hit a quiet stretch recently with a goal and two assists over his previous six contests. The 24-year-old winger continues to play well for Laval as he awaits a chance to contribute for the Canadiens.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sean Farrell: Three-point effort for Laval•
-
Canadiens' Sean Farrell: Earns three assists Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Sean Farrell: Three points in AHL win•
-
Canadiens' Sean Farrell: On waivers for AHL assignment•
-
Canadiens' Sean Farrell: Signs two-way deal•
-
Canadiens' Sean Farrell: Moves to top line•