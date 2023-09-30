Pearson (hand) made his Montreal preseason debut in Friday's 2-1 loss to Toronto, The Canadian Press reports.

Pearson, who was acquired from Vancouver on Sept. 19, was limited to just 14 games last season due to a broken hand that needed multiple surgeries to repair. He logged 18:16 of ice time in Friday's contest and posted three shots on goal. It's unclear at this time if Pearson will be able to crack Montreal's middle-six forward group.