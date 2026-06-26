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Canucks' Caleb Malhotra: Third player taken at draft

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Malhotra was the third overall pick by Vancouver in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Malhotra has great bloodlines -- his dad, Manny, played almost 1,000 NHL games, and his uncle, Steve Nash, is a two-time NBA MVP and NBA Hall-of-Famer. He's got both of their smarts, already plays a very detailed and intense two-way game and has enough skill to be a solid second-line NHL pivot or elite third. There are questions about Malhotra's offensive projection, which may top out in the Matty Beniers/Anthony Cirelli/Anton Lundell range. But that's perfect for Vancouver -- strength down the middle is what wins Cups in the NHL. Caleb may get the chance his dad never did.

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