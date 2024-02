Joshua is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury and won't be available for Thursday's game against Detroit, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Joshua evidently sustained the injury during a third-period fight with Chicago's Mackenzie Entwistle during Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks. Check back for another update on Joshua, who's racked up 26 points and 183 hits through 53 contests this season, ahead of Saturday's game versus Winnipeg.