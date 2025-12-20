Kampf scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

This was Kampf's first goal and point since he signed with the Canucks after parting ways with the Maple Leafs via contract termination in November. The 30-year-old has been pressed into significant usage, averaging 15:28 of ice time over 14 appearances, but his playing time will shrink as the Canucks get healthier. Kampf has added 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 10 hits so far.