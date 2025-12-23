O'Connor scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The 27-year-old snapped home a fairly meaningless tally for the Canucks with 18 seconds left in the game, but the goal did at least lift a weight off O'Connor's shoulders -- he'd been held off the scoresheet completely over the first nine games in December. On the season, O'Connor has produced 13 points in 36 games while skating in a bottom-six role with 42 shots on net, 30 hits, 17 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating.