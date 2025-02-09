Hronek had a goal and assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hronek pinched down from the right point, and Elias Pettersson hit his tape with a perfect cross-ice, backdoor pass from the left point boards. He put it up over Joseph Woll's glove to open the scoring. Hronek also helped on the winning goal by hustling to keep the puck in at the left point before starting the passing play that led to Brock Boeser's winning goal. Hronek missed 21 games through mid-January with both an upper-body injury and a lower-body procedure, but he's moving so well right now. He has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games.