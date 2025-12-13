Chiarot scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Brampton's 4-3 loss to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Chiarot had gone 10 games without a multi-point effort, earning four goals and two assists in that span. For the season, he's at 14 goals and 10 assists over 27 appearances. He's improved on his pace from last year (0.53 points per game) but isn't dominating in the OHL. A sixth-round pick in 2025, the Canucks prospect may never shine all that bright on offense.