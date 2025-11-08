Chiarot registered two assists in OHL Brampton's 5-4 shootout win over Sarnia on Friday.

Chiarot has been alright to begin 2025-26, earning five goals and six helpers over 13 games. The Canucks prospect had 35 points in 66 regular-season outings in his draft year (2024-25) before he was selected in the sixth round this past June. He signed an entry-level deal in September, which is a vote of confidence from the Canucks that the 19-year-old could be part of the team's long-term plans.