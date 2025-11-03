Schuldt logged three assists in AHL Abbotsford's 7-3 loss to Henderson on Sunday.

Schuldt had a brief call-up to the Canucks in October, but it doesn't appear he's at the top of the list to fill in with the big club. Injuries have hit hard in Vancouver, with the Canucks' blue line missing three regulars currently, two of which are on injured reserve. However, Tom Willander and Kirill Kudryavtsev both appear to be ahead of Schuldt for call-ups at this time. Schuldt has four helpers over nine AHL contests this season.