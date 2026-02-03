Ohgren scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Ohgren has a goal and two assists over his last five games. He saw a season-high 17:53 of ice time Monday, which suggests he's building some trust with the Canucks despite remaining in a third-line role. He's at eight points, 54 shots on net, 52 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 43 appearances between Vancouver and Minnesota this season, though all of his points have come in 25 outings with the Canucks.