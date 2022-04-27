Hughes scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Hughes helped out on a J.T. Miller goal in the first period and a Luke Schenn tally in the third before scoring the final goal himself. This was Hughes fifth multi-point effort in seven games, a span in which he has three goals and 10 helpers. The 22-year-old defenseman's 66 points are a franchise record for a blueliner. He's added 143 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 74 contests.