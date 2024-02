Demko stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins.

Demko found himself down 2-0 after the second period before the Canucks rallied to tie the game with a pair of goals in the final frame. Brock Boeser would then net the game-winner in overtime, ending Demko's losing skid at three. The 28-year-old netminder improved to 31-12-1 with a .917 save percentage and 2.47 GAA this season. Demko should be back between the pipes Tuesday at home against the Penguins.