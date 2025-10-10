Demko is set to start at home against Calgary on Thursday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Demko underwhelmed in 2024-25 with a 10-8-3 record, 2.90 GAA and .889 save percentage in 23 outings, but injury issues were a major factor. Unlike last year, he's healthy going into this season. Demko is a prime candidate for a bounce-back campaign.