Demko (lower body) could be out another three weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said that it's "hard to give an exact timeline." Demko was initially supposed to miss around six weeks but the latest update could push that to around 11 total weeks since his injury in early December. The 27-year-old was 3-10-2 with a brutal 3.93 GAA prior to the injury.