Willander scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Willander tied the game at 1-1 with his tally midway through the second period. He also set up Elias Pettersson's go-ahead goal a couple of minutes later. The goal was the first of Willander's career, and he continues to do fairly well in a limited role on the third pairing. He's at eight points, 14 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances.